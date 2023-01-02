Hightower 6M Holding LLC Sells 3,991 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 53,503 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 139,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 20,854 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.