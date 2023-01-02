Hightower 6M Holding LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $55.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.57. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $69.38.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

