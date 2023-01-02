HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.57.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 78,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $737,301.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,274,886 shares in the company, valued at $284,886,677.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,615,476 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,342.
NYSE HRT opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. HireRight has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $18.95.
HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.45 million.
HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.
