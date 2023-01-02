Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Short Interest Up 31.9% in December

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the November 30th total of 35,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HBCP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancorp to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HBCP traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.03. 26 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,984. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.16 and a 1-year high of $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.51.

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.04). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 28.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 20.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

