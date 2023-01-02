Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,997,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,790,000 after purchasing an additional 96,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,037,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,046,000 after acquiring an additional 229,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,004,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after acquiring an additional 55,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,887,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after acquiring an additional 320,776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $22.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $346.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

