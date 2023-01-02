Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Short Interest Update

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,700 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 406,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOV traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.08. 6,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,878. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $130.50. The firm has a market cap of $250.97 million, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

About Hovnanian Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 854.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after buying an additional 20,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 3.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

