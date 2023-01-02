Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Short Interest Update

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,700 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 406,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HOV traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.08. 6,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,878. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $130.50. The firm has a market cap of $250.97 million, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
