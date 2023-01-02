Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Short Interest Up 26.7% in December

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,409 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBM traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.07. 131,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,558. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 3.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBM. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

