Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Short Interest Update

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,600 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the November 30th total of 200,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) stock opened at $13.49 on Monday. Hufvudstaden AB has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 100 in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments, Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

