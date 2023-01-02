Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Price Performance

HGTXU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,797. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07.

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 27.65%.

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

