Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Price Performance
HGTXU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,797. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07.
Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
About Hugoton Royalty Trust
Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hugoton Royalty Trust (HGTXU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.