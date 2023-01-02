Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Humana by 38.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,565 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,755,384,000 after acquiring an additional 919,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Humana by 139.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 975,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $424,486,000 after acquiring an additional 568,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 701.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 543,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,347,000 after acquiring an additional 475,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $512.19. 16,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,498. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $532.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.48.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.53.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

