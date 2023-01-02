HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the November 30th total of 978,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

HyreCar Trading Up 8.0 %

HyreCar stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.42. 4,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,841. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. HyreCar has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $4.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYRE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar during the second quarter worth approximately $466,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of HyreCar by 1,458.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 322,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HyreCar by 339.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 281,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 217,142 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of HyreCar by 33.3% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc operates a car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. The company sourcing vehicles from individual owners, as well as commercial owners of vehicles including car dealerships and fleet owners. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

