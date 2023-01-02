Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the November 30th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Iberdrola Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Iberdrola stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.76. The company had a trading volume of 68,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average of $42.08. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Iberdrola Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Iberdrola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Iberdrola from €12.75 ($13.56) to €11.80 ($12.55) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Iberdrola from €14.00 ($14.89) to €14.10 ($15.00) in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

See Also

