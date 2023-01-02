Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.86. 55,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,144,286. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 21,858 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $599,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 130,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 96,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Articles

