Indie Asset Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Indie Asset Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,954. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.32 and its 200-day moving average is $148.44.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

