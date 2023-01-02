Indie Asset Partners LLC Has $503,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 31,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,225. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.65.

