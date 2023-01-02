Indie Asset Partners LLC Has $517,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Indie Asset Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.5 %

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

KO stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.61. The stock had a trading volume of 329,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,023,960. The firm has a market cap of $275.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.33.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

