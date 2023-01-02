Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 150 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Indie Asset Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 0.7% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in American Tower by 379.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $3.88 on Monday, reaching $211.86. 29,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,151. The company has a market capitalization of $98.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.05%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.81.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

