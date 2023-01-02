Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 35 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Indie Asset Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $1.32 on Monday, hitting $559.13. 75,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $672.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

