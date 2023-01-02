Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Short Interest Down 25.8% in December

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Indivior from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of Indivior stock remained flat at $22.60 during trading hours on Monday. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214. Indivior has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

