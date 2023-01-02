InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Short Interest Update

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,100 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the November 30th total of 415,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in InflaRx by 11.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InflaRx by 17.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InflaRx by 136.7% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 78,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 45,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

IFRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of InflaRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.10. 3,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,538. The company has a market cap of $137.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InflaRx will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

