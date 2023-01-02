ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Down 25.6% in December

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the November 30th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 138,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ING Groep stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.17. 289,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,742,032. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $15.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). ING Groep had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ING shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €15.80 ($16.81) in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.83) to €13.40 ($14.26) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.50) to €13.00 ($13.83) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.89) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.91.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Recommended Stories

