Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $15,176.20 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rice sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $15,176.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 29th, Michael Rice sold 931 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $18,554.83.

On Thursday, November 10th, Michael Rice sold 164 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $3,798.24.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $18.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $778.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $38.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 67.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 802.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 439.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BLFS. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stephens cut their target price on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile



BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Further Reading

