Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells $4,111,845.38 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $721.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $740.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $675.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $779.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.81.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

