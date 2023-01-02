Insider Selling: Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Director Sells $138,000.00 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) Director Thomas H. Parker sold 120,000 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,773 shares in the company, valued at $351,638.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Ur-Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $257.64 million, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ur-Energy Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.18.
Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
About Ur-Energy
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
