Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Short Interest Down 30.0% in December

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 77,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IINN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.29. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IINN. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

