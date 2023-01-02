International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Short Interest Up 27.6% in December

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the November 30th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IFF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.84. The stock had a trading volume of 25,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,237. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $151.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average is $107.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

