Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Trading Up 0.1%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.75 and last traded at $48.95. Approximately 8,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 22,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IKTSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.04) to GBX 4,700 ($56.63) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,672.00.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.92.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.