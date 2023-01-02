Interwest Venture Management Co. Has $870,000 Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Interwest Venture Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 334,897 shares during the period. Glaukos accounts for 2.7% of Interwest Venture Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Interwest Venture Management Co.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,215,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $301,575,000 after purchasing an additional 99,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Glaukos by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,321,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160,347 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 513.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,883,000 after purchasing an additional 753,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 641,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE GKOS traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.68. The company had a trading volume of 23,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,671. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.93. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

