Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $19.54 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.54.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of IVZ opened at $17.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. Invesco has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,667,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,246,000 after acquiring an additional 53,343 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 45.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 364,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 114,176 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.