Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $19.54 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.54.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Invesco Stock Down 1.7 %

IVZ stock opened at $17.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. Invesco has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,667,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,246,000 after acquiring an additional 53,343 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Invesco by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 364,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 114,176 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

