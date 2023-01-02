Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is SAM Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

SAM Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 5.8% of SAM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 38,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,281,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 21,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $12,382,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,727,000 after buying an additional 143,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $266.28 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $402.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.53.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.