Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 651.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,182 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $9,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPHD. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.83. The company had a trading volume of 45,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,710. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $49.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average is $43.55.

