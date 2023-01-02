Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Short Interest Update

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the November 30th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ISTR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Investar to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Investar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Investar

In other Investar news, Director James M. Baker sold 3,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $77,546.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investar

Investar Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Investar by 19.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after buying an additional 160,309 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Investar by 7.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 17,508 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Investar by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Investar by 11.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Investar by 44.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 40,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,253. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $212.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.49. Investar has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $23.72.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million. Investar had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Investar will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Investar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

About Investar

(Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.