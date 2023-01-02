Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Short Interest Down 30.0% in December

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Investec Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITCFY remained flat at $12.65 during trading on Monday. Investec Group has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13.

Investec Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2283 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

About Investec Group

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

