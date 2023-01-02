Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for January 2nd (AMH, APLS, APO, ARVN, CG, CUBE, DEI, FMS, INVH, IRT)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, January 2nd:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.