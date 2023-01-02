Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for January 2nd (AMH, APLS, APO, ARVN, CG, CUBE, DEI, FMS, INVH, IRT)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, January 2nd:
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
