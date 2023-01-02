Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Update

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 809,600 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 1,043,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 809.6 days.

Investor AB (publ) Price Performance

Investor AB (publ) stock remained flat at $18.28 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,304. Investor AB has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.78.

Get Investor AB (publ) alerts:

About Investor AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

Receive News & Ratings for Investor AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investor AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.