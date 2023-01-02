IPVERSE Price Hits $0.0108 on Top Exchanges (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. IPVERSE has a market cap of $467.10 million and $47,994.05 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

