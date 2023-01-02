iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Boosted by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 3.7% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $16,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Fortune 45 LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP stock opened at $96.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.90. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $106.78.

