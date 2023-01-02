iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Purchased by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,990,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,984 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up 4.2% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Interstate Bank owned about 1.13% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $51,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 92.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $132,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of FXI traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.30. 2,555,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,111,133. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $39.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.36.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.