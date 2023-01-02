iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Reduced by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,549,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 92,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9,635.5% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,251,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 501,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,270,000 after acquiring an additional 31,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $96.99. The company had a trading volume of 432,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,399,296. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.10. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $114.31.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

