iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Down 16.5% in December

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,600 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 255,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,123. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,369,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,036,000 after buying an additional 114,301 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 671,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 216.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 35,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Featured Stories

