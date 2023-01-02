iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,438,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF comprises 3.2% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned 0.07% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $51,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 139,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

INTF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.60. 4,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,213. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $29.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44.

