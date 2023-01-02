iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
IEUS stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.40. 6,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,990. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $70.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58.
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF
