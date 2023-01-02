iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

IEUS stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.40. 6,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,990. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $70.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 242.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after buying an additional 203,234 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,368,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 132.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 37,732 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 60.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 19,673 shares during the period.

