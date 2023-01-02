iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $55,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,299,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,919,000 after purchasing an additional 121,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,880,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,434,000 after acquiring an additional 161,453 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,005,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,215,000 after acquiring an additional 142,674 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,160,000 after acquiring an additional 148,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.96. 1,086,244 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.78.

