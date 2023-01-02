IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Short Interest Update

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 7,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley raised IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

NASDAQ:ISEE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 85,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,031. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.05. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.40 and a quick ratio of 13.40.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 5,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $112,659.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,212.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $1,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,643.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Keith Westby sold 5,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $112,659.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,212.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 174,153 shares of company stock worth $4,005,512 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 39.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

