Jacobsen Capital Management Reduces Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Jacobsen Capital Management decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.1% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.1% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 49,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Fiserv by 17.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 90,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $26,751,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 37.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $101.07. The stock had a trading volume of 57,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,123. The stock has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.99.

Insider Activity

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.60.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.