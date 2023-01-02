Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Stock Up 0.0 %

Japan Real Estate Investment stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $4,243.73. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $4,243.73 and a 52 week high of $4,243.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,416.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4,452.79.

Get Japan Real Estate Investment alerts:

About Japan Real Estate Investment

(Get Rating)

Read More

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.