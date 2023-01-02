Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Japan Real Estate Investment Stock Up 0.0 %
Japan Real Estate Investment stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $4,243.73. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $4,243.73 and a 52 week high of $4,243.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,416.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4,452.79.
About Japan Real Estate Investment
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Real Estate Investment (JREIF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.