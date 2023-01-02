JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Short Interest Down 29.5% in December

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,300 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 671,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JDDSF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $15.62.
JD Sports Fashion Company Profile
