JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Holdings Raised by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $25,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,149 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,488. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $63.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.97.

