JUNO (JUNO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $365,204.17

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, JUNO has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. JUNO has a market capitalization of $74.70 million and $365,204.17 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00006758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 66,051,663 coins. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

